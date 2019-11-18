Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
Kratz sentenced to life without parole in Bucks County murders
Baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV in Chester found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy located
Classes resume at Pleasantville HS following Friday's football game shooting
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Show More
Ursinus College student reports abduction attempt
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and damp today
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
College professors accused of making meth in campus chem lab
Five Below starts selling products for more than $5
More TOP STORIES News