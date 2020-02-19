Quadruple shooting leaves 3 men, 1 woman injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least four people on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street.Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Both victims are listed in critical condition.A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Both men are in stable condition at the hospital.Police say roughly 20 gunshots were heard at the scene.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.