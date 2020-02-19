Quadruple shooting leaves 3 men, 1 woman injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least four people on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Both victims are listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Both men are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say roughly 20 gunshots were heard at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Father charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Browns Mills
Wrestling coach charged with sexually assaulting teenager
Police ID 4 found dead in Delaware tent
Pop Smoke in Philly: Temple grad recalls meet & greet
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Philly Wawa
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Show More
New Philly police commissioner meets with current, retired officers
Driver nearly crashes into Hockessin home, charged with 6th DUI
Police searching for robbers caught on camera in South Philadelphia
Mom, daughter enter not guilty pleas to killing 5 family members
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
More TOP STORIES News