3 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Marple Township

MARPLE TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Three men are in custody after a traffic stop ended with a police chase.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in Marple Township, Delaware County.

Police say they stopped the car along the 2100 block of Sproul Road, and then the driver sped off.

The car eventually crashed at Sproul and State Roads, then police say the men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrested them a short time later.

It is not clear why police initially stopped the vehicle.

