3 men arrested after threatening Atlantic City store employee with gun

New Jersey News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three men from Indiana were arrested following a dispute in an Atlantic City store.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police observed 23-year-old Jameel Benjamin of Indianapolis open a car door, and reach under the driver seat. Benjamin then closed the door and walked away from the vehicle.

Further investigation determined that 44-year-old Jimmie Benjamin was involved in an argument with a store employee over the return of a purchased item. When the employee refused the return, Jimmie began to yell at the employee.

Jameel Benjamin then became involved in the altercation and left the store to retrieve a handgun from the vehicle. He then returned and threatened to shoot the employees.

Jameel left the store after being told an employee called 911.

Officers then used a K9 unit to sniff the outside of the Benjamin's vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of explosives or ammunition in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun under the front seat.

The search resulted in the arrests of Jimmie and Jameel Benjamin, who face a number of charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The owner of the vehicle, 19-year-old Edwin Coble of Richmond, Indiana, was also arrested and faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
