3 men arrested in drug bust in Delaware

LAUREL, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State Police arrested three men in Laurel after discovering drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators say 42-year-old Richard Hurley and 23-year-old Dwayne Hurley were taken into custody yesterday.
While serving an arrest warrant for Richard Hurley at a home in Laurel, officers discovered cocaine, heroin, and other drugs.
The two men, along with a 24-year-old suspect found hiding from police in the garage, were charged.
