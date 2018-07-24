3 men arrested in drug bust in Delaware

LAUREL, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police arrested three men in Laurel after discovering drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say 42-year-old Richard Hurley and 23-year-old Dwayne Hurley were taken into custody yesterday.

While serving an arrest warrant for Richard Hurley at a home in Laurel, officers discovered cocaine, heroin, and other drugs.

The two men, along with a 24-year-old suspect found hiding from police in the garage, were charged.

