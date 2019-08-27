3 men honored for helping deputy who was being attacked

WHITTIER, California (WPVI) -- Three men are being honored for stepping up to save a deputy who came under attack.

Video shows the ordeal in Whittier, California this week where an LA County Sheriff's Deputy was jumped in broad daylight.

The attacker tried to grab the officer's gun, prompting the deputy to yell.

That got the attention of a man nearby who jumped in and pulled the suspect's hands from the gun.

That's when two others got involved, helping the deputy subdue the attacker, who was a homeless man.

The good Samaritans say they had everyone's safety in mind.

"I didn't want nothing bad to happen to the officer or to the homeless guy even though he was already getting, you know, dirt on the floor," said Brian Whitney.

Police brass are praising the three men, saying their selfless efforts likely saved the deputy's life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaofficer injured
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at condominium in Mount Laurel
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending criminal case
DeSean Jackson reportedly suffers broken finger
Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church: Video
AccuWeather: Humid, cloudy, unsettled Wednesday
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Show More
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
Welcome to the planet of Batuu, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Taylor Swift wins top prize
More TOP STORIES News