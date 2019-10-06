3 men hospitalized after stabbing incident in Spring Garden section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident on Saturday evening in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.The stabbings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North 13th Street.Police say it happened during a physical altercation.A 23-year-old white male was stabbed in the left side of the throat.A 51-year-old white male was stabbed in the cheek and suffered a cut to the nose. A 35-year-old white male also suffered a cut to the nose.The three men were listed in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made, police said.