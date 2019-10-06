3 men hospitalized after stabbing incident in Spring Garden section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident on Saturday evening in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

The stabbings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North 13th Street.

Police say it happened during a physical altercation.

A 23-year-old white male was stabbed in the left side of the throat.

A 51-year-old white male was stabbed in the cheek and suffered a cut to the nose. A 35-year-old white male also suffered a cut to the nose.

The three men were listed in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring garden (philadelphia)philadelphia newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
"We lost the engine," pilot says as plane splashes down in Pa. river
Action News Saturday Evening Update
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Women's team unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by football fireworks
AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Overnight, Warmer Sunday
Show More
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
Police raid Pa. home, find pot growing in swimming pool
Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation
Deer jumps through window of hair salon: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News