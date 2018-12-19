3 more suspects charged in Southwest Philadelphia murders of 4 people

3 more suspects charged in SW Philadelphia murders of 4 people. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned three more suspects have been charged in the murders of four people found dead in a Southwest Philadelphia basement.
Four people were found executed inside of a home as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on November 20, 2018.


30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson, and 34-year-old Keith Garner have all been arraigned on murder charges.

Philadelphia police had already charged one suspect last month in connection with the killings.
1 charged, 2 in custody for quadruple murder in Southwest Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on November 29, 2018.


Investigators say two men and two women were found on November 19th after being executed in the basement of their home.

Police believe the two male victims had found a stash of drugs while they were renovating homes.

