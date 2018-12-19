EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4729707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four people were found executed inside of a home as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on November 20, 2018.

Action News has learned three more suspects have been charged in the murders of four people found dead in a Southwest Philadelphia basement.30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson, and 34-year-old Keith Garner have all been arraigned on murder charges.Philadelphia police had already charged one suspect last month in connection with the killings.Investigators say two men and two women were found on November 19th after being executed in the basement of their home.Police believe the two male victims had found a stash of drugs while they were renovating homes.-----