Delaware State Police says an Amber Alert issued for three missing New Jersey children has been canceled.Police say the children were found safe and in good condition Sunday evening.The children were taken from their a home on the 1900 block of Clayton Williamstown Road.Authorities say 36-year-old Travis Russell took the children. It's unclear if he's in police custody at this time. The last known location of Travis Russell was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.