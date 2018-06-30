3 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police continue to investigate a crash that left three people injured Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say just before 11 a.m. Friday a female driver turned onto Pennypack Street and hit three people who were trying to secure a pickup truck to a tow truck.

Two of the pedestrians were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale.

A 48-year-old male remains in critical condition after suffering head trauma and multiple abrasions. A 52-year-old man is in stable condition after suffering a broken arm and leg.

The third victim, a 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Police say charges are pending against the driver as the investigation continues.

------
