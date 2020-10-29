3 people dead following stabbings in 'suspected terror attack' in France

NICE, France -- Three people are dead after a series of stabbings in a "suspected terror attack" that occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de in Nice, France, at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, ABC News confirms.

"Thank you to our municipal police officers who arrested the author of a stabbing attack in the Notre Dame sector at #Nice06," the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said in a tweet. "I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and emergency services work."

The suspect was arrested after the attack, according to the Associated Press, and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during the arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.

France's Interior Minister says he has opened a "crisis cell following the events."

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.
