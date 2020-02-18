Three injured in house fire in Fox Chase, 1 critically

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a house fire in the city's Fox Chase section early Tuesday.The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the 7000 block of Ryers Avenue.Officials said heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the home when fire crews arrived.Medics were called to the scene and one person was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. The extent of the injuries of the other two people is unknown at this time.