3 people rescued from Washington Township house fire

Three people were rescued by a neighbor from an overnight house fire in Washington Township, New Jersey.Crews were called to the scene on the unit block of Phillips Court just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim and two small children in the driveway.Prior to police arrival, the victims' neighbor, Patrick Finn, had rescued all three occupants through a second-floor window with the use of a ladder.Finn climbed onto the roof, and is being credited with possibly saving the lives of the family.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.------