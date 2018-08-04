3 people rescued from Washington Township house fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three people were rescued by a neighbor from an overnight house fire in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Crews were called to the scene on the unit block of Phillips Court just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim and two small children in the driveway.

Prior to police arrival, the victims' neighbor, Patrick Finn, had rescued all three occupants through a second-floor window with the use of a ladder.

Finn climbed onto the roof, and is being credited with possibly saving the lives of the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

