Bahamas rescue: Coast Guard saves 3 who were stranded on uninhabited island for 33 days

#UPDATE @USCG rescued the 3 Cuban nationals stranded on Anguilla Cay. A helicopter crew transferred the 2 men & 1 woman to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries. More details to follow.#D7 #USCG #Ready #Relevant #Responsive pic.twitter.com/4kX5WJJhs8 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

MIAMI -- Three people believed to be stranded on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas for over 30 days, surviving on conch shells and rats, were rescued Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The Cuban nationals had been reportedly stranded on Anguilla Cay for 33 days, officials said.A U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater helicopter hoisted the two men and woman off the island. The rescue took about 30 minutes, Mike Allert, the aircraft commander on the helicopter, told ABC News.The three were then brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida, with no reported injuries, officials said. They did show signs of dehydration and fatigue, Allert said, though he noted that their conditions were good considering how long they were stranded.They were in dire straits due to a lack of fresh water on the island, Allert said.A Coast Guard crew spotted the three people during a routine patrol of the area on Monday, but the rescue was delayed until Tuesday due to the weather, Allert said. Officials announced shortly before 6 p.m. ET that the rescue was successful.The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast also shared a video on social media of a Miami aircrew dropping food, water and a radio to the stranded people the day before the rescue.It is unclear how they ended up on the island, Allert said.