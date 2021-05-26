3 rescued from rowhome fire in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were rescued from a rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section on Wednesday morning.According to fire officials, flames broke out at about 2 a.m. in a rowhome on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street.Flames quickly spread to another home, and when crews arrived, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old were waving out a second-floor window of the home. Both were rescued by firefighters using a ladder, officials said.A 56-year-old woman was rescued from the second-floor at the front of the home, officials said. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The three victims are believed to be a part of the same family.According to authorities, the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Both were listed in stable condition.According to the child's mother, the girl was placed on a breathing machine and was given medicine to help her breathe."When I came out, there were flames shooting up in the back and all that, embers flying all over. Went up pretty fast," said neighbor Pat Doyle. "The one grandson came out. They had him on a stretcher, giving him oxygen. Then they took the grandmother out."Another neighbor, who is a family member, tried to go in and help. She received minor injuries and refused medical treatment, officials said.Three neighbors in the row home next door were also displaced. The Red Cross has been notified.Officials were continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, but say this could have been arson.