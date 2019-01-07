3 residents, firefighter injured in Camden fire

Three residents and a firefighter were injured during a fire in Camden, New Jersey.The fire started around 3 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.Two of the residents had serious injuries. Officials say one of the victims suffered burns to 50% of his body.Fire officials say a resident was already outside when they arrived. They went inside to rescue the other. A third victim experienced effects of the fire later on.Officials say the injured firefighter suffered first degree burns to the face while trying to rescue one of the victims.All were taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.An investigation is underway to determine a cause of the fire.------