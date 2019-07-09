3 Sea Isle City fire officials resign after state-led investigation

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three fire officials in Sea Isle City, New Jersey have resigned in the wake of a state-led investigation.
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs says the Division of Fire Safety began looking at the volunteer fire department after a number of large fires and an anonymous complaint.
According to the State, the investigation found that the fire chief and his two assistant chiefs "lacked the proper certifications for incident command."
They were later replaced with three new individuals who have proper certifications.
This all comes as Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters and have voiced concerns over response times.
During a fire back in May, a home went up in flames on Central Avenue.
The fire chief said it took 12 minutes to respond, and another four minutes to get water on the fire.
A month later, in June, a marina fire became engulfed in flames. The blaze again renewed the call for a full-time fire department.
As for the voluntary department, the State says work is still underway.
"We are working with the fire department to bring all individuals into compliance. The Division continues to monitor the situation," said Tammori Petty, a spokesperson with NJ Department of Community Affairs.
Action News did reach out to the City of Sea Isle City for comment but we have not heard back.
