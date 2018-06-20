3 shot at backyard barbecue in Camden

Three people were shot at a backyard barbecue on Tuesday night in Camden, New Jersey.One of the victims is in critical condition.Police say a gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.Officers are now hunting for that gunman and accomplice."It doesn't appear to be a random act," Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said.When asked if the shooting appeared to be gang-related, Thomson said, "We don't know that at this time. We are leaving all of our options open."Thomson adds that there were no complaints about the party before the shooting------