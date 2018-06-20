SHOOTING

3 shot at backyard barbecue in Camden

3 shot at backyard barbecue in Camden. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three people were shot at a backyard barbecue on Tuesday night in Camden, New Jersey.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

Police say a gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.

Officers are now hunting for that gunman and accomplice.

"It doesn't appear to be a random act," Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said.

When asked if the shooting appeared to be gang-related, Thomson said, "We don't know that at this time. We are leaving all of our options open."

Thomson adds that there were no complaints about the party before the shooting

