3 shot in after-hours club in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden, New Jersey are investigating a shooting inside a home on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue.
This all began just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Action News is told three people have been shot.
One of the victims has died.
The other victims have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the home is used as an after-hours club.
