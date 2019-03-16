3 shot in after-hours club in Camden, New Jersey

3 shot in after-hours club in Camden, New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden, New Jersey are investigating a shooting inside a home on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue.

This all began just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Action News is told three people have been shot.

One of the victims has died.

The other victims have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the home is used as an after-hours club.

Related topics:
barricadeshooting
