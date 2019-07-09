3 sought for $60,000 Bensalem, Pa. burglary

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have released new video of three suspects wanted for a burglary.
On June 30 they broke into a residence on the 700 block of Bridgewater Road and got away with $60,000 in cash.
They also stole a Playstation 4 game system.
One suspect is described as a white male wearing a white hoodie and black pants.
The other suspects were wearing all-black clothing with hoods pulled around their faces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-633-3719.
