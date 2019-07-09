3 sought for $60,000 Bensalem, Pa. burglary

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have released new video of three suspects wanted for a burglary.

On June 30 they broke into a residence on the 700 block of Bridgewater Road and got away with $60,000 in cash.

They also stole a Playstation 4 game system.

One suspect is described as a white male wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

The other suspects were wearing all-black clothing with hoods pulled around their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-633-3719.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshippennsylvania newsburglary
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
NTSB probing SEPTA accident that left worker dead
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
NJ Tubing Company still operating despite losing agreement with DEP
Woman, 84, robbed by man pretending to be delivery driver
Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home identified
Show More
Girl, 16, among those injured in crash near Concord Mall
Hundreds line up for chance to purchase 'Hamilton' tickets
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Doctors urged be on alert for rare Polio-like disease
Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates
More TOP STORIES News