3 sought for stealing $60,000 in cash from Bensalem home

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are searching for three young men who burglarized a Bensalem home on the 700 block of Bridgewater.

The homeowner's surveillance cameras caught the lawlessness in real time showing one suspect wearing a white hoodie scoping out the residence after the family had left for church Sunday, June 30.

Using a rock to smash out the window, two other burglars wearing all black dart up the back porch stairs and into home.

Detectives say within two minutes, the trio grabbed electronics, including a PlayStation and $60,000 in cash before sprinting away from the home.

"They were in the house for a short period of time, they knew exactly where the money was and exactly where the game module was," said Lt. Robert Bugsch with the Bensalem police.

Police believe this wasn't random and that the brazen bandits not only knew the family but had possibly been inside the home before.

The victim, a single mother of three boys who owns a florist shop in town, wanted to remain anonymous but fears the burglars are no strangers.

"All the evidence points that they knew my family. If you know my family, then I kind of know you and I'd like to know why you would do that?" asked the victim. "I always felt safe in my home. I never questioned it, until someone broke in."

If you recognize the men in that video you're asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department.
