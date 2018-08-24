3 suspects sought in West Philly restaurant burglary

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in the burglary of a restaurant in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance video from the August 12 incident shows three men at the Aksum restaurant located on the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects threw an object through the front window and broke it.

They say the suspect then went inside the restaurant, taking cash and several electronic devices.

Police say he passed the items to the two men who were waiting outside the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

