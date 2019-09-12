3 suspects wanted for stealing trucks in Upper Township, New Jersey: Police

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's help in connection with the theft of two trucks in Cape May County, New Jersey.
Police say on March 30 around 4:12 a.m. video captured three suspects cut open a locked gate at LC Equipment on Route 49 in Upper Township and proceeded to steal two Ford F-350 trucks.
Investigators are attempting to identify the man pictured for questioning in regards to this investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 609-861-5698.
