3 suspects wanted for stealing trucks in Upper Township, New Jersey: Police

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's help in connection with the theft of two trucks in Cape May County, New Jersey.Police say on March 30 around 4:12 a.m. video captured three suspects cut open a locked gate at LC Equipment on Route 49 in Upper Township and proceeded to steal two Ford F-350 trucks.Investigators are attempting to identify the man pictured for questioning in regards to this investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 609-861-5698.