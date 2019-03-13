3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Three people were taken into custody after a raid at a Reading apartment. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers from multiple agencies raided an apartment in Reading on Wednesday morning.

State, federal and local officials were all there and at least three people were taken into custody.

The investigation focused on the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

Right now, we only know that it's an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Officers were seen going in and out of multiple units in the three-story rooming house.

The Berks County District Attorney says he is not ready to comment on the case at this time.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
readingraid
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Show More
4-year-old cancer patient becomes honorary Pa. trooper
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
Former visitor's center in Love Park to become restaurant
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
More TOP STORIES News