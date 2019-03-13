3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers from multiple agencies raided an apartment in Reading on Wednesday morning.State, federal and local officials were all there and at least three people were taken into custody.The investigation focused on the 100 block of South Fourth Street.Right now, we only know that it's an ongoing federal criminal investigation.Officers were seen going in and out of multiple units in the three-story rooming house.The Berks County District Attorney says he is not ready to comment on the case at this time.-----