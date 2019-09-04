3 teens arrested, 1 sought for Oley Township, Berks County gun store theft

OLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a gun shop in Berks County and stealing 45 handguns and rifles.The search continues for a fourth teenager also allegedly involved.Steve Whitesell, manager of the Cro-Arms Gun Shop in Oley Township, says he still can not believe it was a bunch of "kids" behind this."They should be out playing baseball or basketball instead of robbing gun stores. It's absolutely mind-boggling," he said.The robbery occurred very early this past Saturday morning.Surveillance cameras captured images of the robbery in progress.Police say the suspects, between the ages of 15 and 17, also left behind more than $18,000 in damage after busting through a window and smashing display cases.They left behind some key pieces of evidence as well, not the least of which was a cell phone.Det. Sgt. Daron Manndel from the Central Berks Regional Police Department says, "Through our investigation, through the cell phone, we got a name, the name led us to one person, and then things just started unfolding for us."Along with the three juveniles already captured, police also arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez of Cumru Township who is accused of driving the getaway car, and Nathan Diaz of Muhlenberg who was allegedly found in possession of one of the stolen guns the day after the robbery.So far, a dozen or so of the stolen firearms have been recovered, but Berks County DA John Adams is asking for help finding the rest of those guns.