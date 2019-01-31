3 teens charged in Wilmington shooting that left woman injured

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Three teens have been arrested and charged with a shooting which left a woman in critical condition in Wilmington, Delaware earlier this month.

The suspects, identified as 18 year olds Marcelllis Dandy and Messian Woodall, along with 19-year-old Aaron Jackson, are each facing first degree assault charges and felony firearms charges.


The shooting occurred on the night of Jan. 7 while the victim was in a car on the 700 block of North Dupont Street.

The suspects are being held in lieu of bails of up to $130,000.

