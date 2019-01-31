Three teens have been arrested and charged with a shooting which left a woman in critical condition in Wilmington, Delaware earlier this month.The suspects, identified as 18 year olds Marcelllis Dandy and Messian Woodall, along with 19-year-old Aaron Jackson, are each facing first degree assault charges and felony firearms charges.The shooting occurred on the night of Jan. 7 while the victim was in a car on the 700 block of North Dupont Street.The suspects are being held in lieu of bails of up to $130,000.-----