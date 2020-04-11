3 teens charged with throwing object off New Jersey overpass

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey -- State police have charged three teenagers with throwing an object off an overpass that injured a truck driver on the New Jersey Turnpike last month.

Police said Friday that a 17-year-old youth from Elmer, a 16-year-old youth from Penns Grove, and a 16-year-old youth from Pittsgrove have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. The males are to be processed later due to coronavirus restrictions.

Troopers were called March 26 to a section of the turnpike in Carneys Point, Salem County, where they found that two tractor-trailers had been struck by an object thrown from the Penns Grove Auburn Road overpass. The object, which NJ.com reported was a cinder block, shattered the windshields of the trucks. Police said one of the drivers was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face and eyes.

The 37-year-old driver told NJ Advance Media for NJ.com that he "got a face full of glass." He said "I couldn't see anything. My whole face was bleeding." He credited an exterior metal sun visor over the top portion of the windshield with preventing more serious injury. So far, he said, medical and repair bills have cost him $6,000 and other medical bills are on the way.
