Police: 3 teens injured after hit-and-run near Olney Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teens were injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olney Transportation Center near Olney Avenue and Broad Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer struck three teens and then fled the scene.

A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl all suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

The suspect has been arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newshit and runaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News