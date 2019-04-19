Police: 3 teens injured after hit-and-run near Olney Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teens were injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan section of Philadelphia.It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olney Transportation Center near Olney Avenue and Broad Street.Police say a 22-year-old man driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer struck three teens and then fled the scene.A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl all suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.The suspect has been arrested.