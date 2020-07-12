3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say three teens were killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Hammonton Exit in Atlantic County.

New Jersey State Police say the driver lost control, sending the car into the woods.

That driver, who survived with moderate injuries, is identified as 19-year-old Nijul Crawford.

Killed in the crash were 15-year-old Emmanuel Crawford, 16-year-old Marcus Crawford, both of Camden, and 19-year-old Maryha Toro of Philadelphia.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic countynew jersey newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Humidity Dropping
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
Show More
New Jersey MVC now open 6 days a week
Triple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 2 men critical
Video shows officer kneeling on man's neck; investigation underway
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Alumni calls for end to alleged racism at Philly school
More TOP STORIES News