3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say three teens were killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon.The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Hammonton Exit in Atlantic County.New Jersey State Police say the driver lost control, sending the car into the woods.That driver, who survived with moderate injuries, is identified as 19-year-old Nijul Crawford.Killed in the crash were 15-year-old Emmanuel Crawford, 16-year-old Marcus Crawford, both of Camden, and 19-year-old Maryha Toro of Philadelphia.The cause of this crash remains under investigation.