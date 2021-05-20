fatal crash

3 teens killed Kelly Drive crash identified, 2 others remain hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a two-vehicle crash along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

It happened around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Kelly Drive near North Ferry Drive.

Police say 18-year-old Joyce Roberts was traveling eastbound with three male passengers, all from Philadelphia, when she lost control of her 2006 Mazda at a curve, crossed over into the westbound lanes and collided with a Honda SUV.

Roberts and 17-year-old Julian Durant, the male front seat passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Nineteen-year-old Juwan Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died.

The third passenger in the Mazda, a 17-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 65-year-old Philadelphia man, was walking and talking when police arrived.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.

