3 teens shot, wounded in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia that wounded three teenagers.The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 30th Street.Police say two females, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old boy were shot.The 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition.The 14-year-old girl was also shot once in the right arm. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and listed in stable condition.The 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left foot. He was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and listed in stable condition.No weapon has been recovered, officials say. There is no word of any arrest made at this time.