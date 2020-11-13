3 teens shot, wounded in South Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia that wounded three teenagers.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 30th Street.

Police say two females, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old boy were shot.

The 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition.

The 14-year-old girl was also shot once in the right arm. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and listed in stable condition.

The 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left foot. He was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and listed in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered, officials say. There is no word of any arrest made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiasafetycrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 restrictions for Philly set to be announced Monday
Montco orders schools to go remote for 2 weeks around Thanksgiving
NJ hospitals handling influx of COVID patients, bracing for post-holiday surge
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, Round of Rain Sunday
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Show More
US appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in PA
Delco, Montco sounding alarm on COVID surge
Fire damages Horsham apartment complex
Giant, Acme, CVS to provide COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved
51-year-old woman gives birth to her own granddaughter
More TOP STORIES News