Charges upheld against 1 of 3 charged in West Philadelphia quadruple homicide

PHILADELPHIA -- A judge has upheld murder charges against one of the men accused of having killed four people in a West Philadelphia basement over a drug stash.

The ruling came Tuesday in the case of Keith Garner.

Also charged with homicide in the case are Jahlil Porter and Robert Long, who waived their preliminary hearings.

A fourth man originally charged in the slayings now faces only drug and conspiracy counts.

Authorities said two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found the drugs while renovating homes.

They say an attempt to sell the drugs in November 2018 led to their deaths and those of two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Garner's attorney, Coley Reynolds, tried to poke holes in the testimony of witnesses during the hearing.
