3 train cars carrying butane gas derails in Montchanin, Delaware

MONTCHANIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three train cars carrying butane gas derailed this afternoon in Montchanin, Delaware.

One of the cars came to rest on its side at 2:18 p.m. at the intersection of Montchanin Road and Adams Road in New Castle County.

The Department of Natural Resources rushed to the scene and determined no gas was spilled.

Crews are using heavy lifting equipment Wednesday night to get the cars back on the tracks.
