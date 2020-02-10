Chester police investigating shooting involving 3 vehicles

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating what led to gunfire that struck three vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Nissan Sentra just after 1:30 p.m. at 9th and Edwards streets. He is listed in critical condition.

A passenger inside a second vehicle located at 9th and Flower streets is listed in stable condition after he was shot in the shoulder.

A third vehicle, also found on Flower Street, was struck by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8431.
