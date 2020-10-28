3 vehicles sought in connection with deadly shooting at Nockamixon State Park

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for three vehicles in connection with the shooting death of a man at the Nockamixon State Park over the weekend.The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park in Quakertown.Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park responded and found 18-year-old Jason Kutt with a gunshot wound. Kutt was with his girlfriend watching the sunset in the park at the time of the shooting.Officials said first aid was performed and Kutt was transported from the park to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.On Tuesday, police say they are looking to speak with the owner of three vehicles who they believe might have information that could help the case. Police believe the drivers were in the area at the time of the shooting.Below are the descriptions of the vehicles:------Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub confirmed that Kutt's girlfriend saw a hunter nearby walking away from the scene after the fatal shot was fired, but it has yet to be determined if the hunter is involved."The evidence leads us to believe, at this point, is that when his girlfriend looked up, she was able to see a hunter in the roadway. But where the actual shot came from, it had to be close by to there if, in fact, it did come from that hunter, but we can't say definitively," said Weintraub.Weintraub is pleading with the public to come forward with information to help determine what led to Kutt's death."This was a young kid with his whole life ahead of him. He has no apparent enemies, had done nothing wrong, had done nothing to incur any wrath from anyone," added Weintraub. "This is just a terrible tragedy and right now we're trying to find out who was at the other end of this gun and whether a crime has been committed."Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868.