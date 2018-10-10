3 wanted after stabbing outside Main Line bar

RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Radnor Twp PD says man was stabbed Saturday at 2a near bar that’s popular among @VillanovaU students. He says he was standing up for his female friend who was being verbally harassed by these three men. He told her to run just before the attack. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JTcey89gRp — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) October 10, 2018

A Main Line police department is searching for three suspects wanted for a stabbing outside a bar that is popular among Villanova University students.Radnor Township police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside Kelly's Taproom on Lancaster Avenue.The unidentified victim told authorities he had just left the bar and was walking down Prospect Avenue with a female friend. That's when the victim says three men started to verbally harass the pair as they walked.The victim told his friend to run. Seconds later, police say a verbal altercation between the three men and the victim turned physical, and he was stabbed.He was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital in stable condition.Surveillance camera images show the three men on the night of the incident. One is wearing a Balenciaga jacket with shorter dreadlocks. All are believed to be in their 20s.Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call Radnor Township police.------