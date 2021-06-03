3 Wilmington, Delaware police officers injured by gunfire while responding to call

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10736458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over massive police presence in Delaware on June 2, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10736489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware after reports that multiple officers were shot on Wednesday night.

Update from Wilmington. Three officers have been shot. Active SWAT situation going on. Details below. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lnrrK6EDem — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) June 3, 2021

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three Wilmington, Delaware police officers were injured by gunfire while responding to a call on Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Market Street.The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence and dozens of officers with their guns drawn.Wilmington police say all three injured officers were transported to an area hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.Residents between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.Pastor Derrick Johnson's church is on the same block."It's a sad day in my community. It's a sad day when anybody shoots at or shoots law enforcement, but it's also a sad day when our community is so divided and so afraid of the police in some ways that the deployment is not a more important topic for city, our mayor," Johnson said.Chopper 6 was there as SWAT officers entered a living complex that appears to be the center of this investigation. There was no immediate word on if any arrests were made.The situation was still underway as of early Thursday, police said.