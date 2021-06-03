police officer shot

3 Wilmington, Delaware police officers injured by gunfire while responding to call

Residents near 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place
By , and
EMBED <>More Videos

3 police officers shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three Wilmington, Delaware police officers were injured by gunfire while responding to a call on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Market Street.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence and dozens of officers with their guns drawn.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over massive police presence in Delaware on June 2, 2021.



Wilmington police say all three injured officers were transported to an area hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

EMBED More News Videos

A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware after reports that multiple officers were shot on Wednesday night.



Residents between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.

Pastor Derrick Johnson's church is on the same block.

"It's a sad day in my community. It's a sad day when anybody shoots at or shoots law enforcement, but it's also a sad day when our community is so divided and so afraid of the police in some ways that the deployment is not a more important topic for city, our mayor," Johnson said.

Chopper 6 was there as SWAT officers entered a living complex that appears to be the center of this investigation. There was no immediate word on if any arrests were made.

The situation was still underway as of early Thursday, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarewilmingtonofficer injuredpolice officer injuredshootingbarricadepolice officer shotswatstandoff
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Manhunt after cop shot, woman killed ends with arrest
Philly police identify suspect killed in gun battle with officers following traffic stop
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms and downpours today
76ers beat Wizards, advance to next round of NBA playoffs
Grandmother dies days after Philadelphia arson
Teen injured in North Philly shooting, crash
Camden County's Summer Concert series returns year after pandemic
Man beaten to death with baseball bat; suspect arrested
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Show More
NFL pledges to halt 'race-norming,' review Black claims
'Mare of Easttown' creator talks local connection, thoughts on second season
Utah girls, 9 and 4, crash parents' car in attempted trip to CA
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Woman dies after balcony collapse on Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News