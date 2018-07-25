3 women steal thousands in merchandise from California Lululemon stores

This is insane. Fresno police tell me right after our interview, these 3 women went back into Lululemon and stole thousands more dollars worth of clothes. An employee from Jack's Urban Eats next door tried to stop them and recovered one bag of merchandise. https://t.co/Mhjmjc62AN — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) July 25, 2018

Here's video of the thieves raiding @lululemon in Fig Garden and what police believe is the same trio stealing from another chain in Berkley. in Fresno, the women walked away with 148 pairs of yoga pants -- about $17,000. pic.twitter.com/uz4qIkAxzV — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) July 25, 2018

Police in Fresno, California are searching for a trio of women who they say stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of yoga pants from Lululemon stores on Sunday.And less than an hour after KFSN-TV interviewed police about thieves targeting the popular athletic apparel store over the weekend, officers say the same three women from the surveillance video returned for round two."They are very bold, very bold," said Lt. Joe Gomez. "I had no idea it was like that. There was a young boy sitting there, he looks like he's ten, and they were right there committing their theft."If their brazenness surprises you. It shouldn't. Police say these women have hit Lululemon stores in California 15 times, often revisiting the same store. It is always the same. So far, they have stolen about $135,000 worth of merchandise."They walk into the store, a group of two or three come in with bags and the start filling those bags with items," said Byron White with the Walnut Creek Police Department.The store has a policy where employees cannot chase the thieves once they have walked outside. Luckily, another business stepped in to help Tuesday. Police say the manager of Jack's Urban Eats recognized the women when they parked by his restaurant and managed to wrestle away one of their duffle bags.The thefts began happening July 8th, stretching from Stanford to Berkley. Police made an arrest one point in Walnut Creek and recovered some merchandise, but they say the suspects bailed out shortly after. They first hit the Fresno location Sunday and then returned Tuesday afternoon."If they don't have probation, parole, or warrants already, those aren't crimes most jurisdictions keep people in jail for," said Lt. Gomez. "My understanding is they did get out on that crime. It's very lucrative."Police were also able to identify the women's getaway car Tuesday. They say it is a blue Chevy Impala, registered to San Jose.