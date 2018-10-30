3 workers hurt in refinery blast in Delaware City

The Delaware State Fire Marshall is investigating an explosion that sent three refinery workers to the hospital Tuesday morning.Chopper 6 HD was over PBF Energy in Delaware City.That's where three men were hurt in a blast, involving explosive dust, around 11:30 a.m.A 39-year-old worker was burned on his face and arms. He's in critical condition.A 36-year-old man was also seriously burned on his face and neck.A third man suffered burns to his feet.------