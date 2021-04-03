Triple shooting leaves 3 wounded in the city's Cobbs Creek section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek section that left three wounded.The shooting happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. on the 600 block of South 57th Street.Police say a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were both shot in the left leg.They were both transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.A woman believed to be in her 30s was also shot in the right cheek, officials say.She was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.All three shooting victims were innocent victims caught between crossfire, police say.A total of 58 rounds were said to have been fired during the shooting."I was pulling bags out of the car, and next thing you know, I heard something that sounded like firecrackers. Next thing I know, my husband said, 'Fran, get down!' And I'm like, 'What?!' And he said, 'Get down!' And that's when I heard the shots," said Francina Wall.Wall says she and her husband, Shawn, were just getting out of the car in front of their home on South 57th Street when the shots began."All I know was I heard my husband saying, 'Get down! Fran they're shooting! Get down!' And I did, and unfortunately for my husband, he got hit. He got hit in the leg," she added.Police say a witness saw two or three men get out of a red car and start shooting.Wall says she is grateful for the police, who quickly scooped up her husband and took him to to the hospital.No weapons were recovered at the scene, officials say.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.Tips can be made anonymously by calling (215) 686-TIPS.