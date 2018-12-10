Girl, 3, dies after authorities say uncle living in family home slit her throat

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey says 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter is charged. He had been living with the family.

ALBANY, Kentucky --
A 3-year-old girl whose uncle authorities say cut her throat has died in a Kentucky hospital.

Citing a Fayette County Coroner's Office release, news outlets report Josephine Bulubenchi died Sunday evening, more than a day after she was attacked.

Guffey says Josephine's father heard her scream on a baby monitor Saturday morning and rushed in to try to disarm Fluter, receiving a cut on his hand.

According to the arrest citation, there were four other children in the room when Josephine was attacked.
Fluter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Additional charges are expected.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

