PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a tragic accident that left a 3-year-old dead in the city's Mayfair section.The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Aldine Street.Police say a 3-year-old girl was coming out into the street to greet her grandmother when she was hit by the car her grandmother was trying to park.The little girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead.The 46-year-old grandmother was also taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation.Officials say the little girl had just been adopted by the grandmother.