SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WPVI) -- An afternoon at the pool in California led to the stressful rescue of a three-year-old boy.He got stuck on an eight-inch pool filter.It happened near the hot tub at an apartment complex in San Diego.The three-year-old leaned against a towel on the edge of the pool for over an hour while firefighters chipped away at the concrete to get him out.Everyone cheered when he was finally freed.Firefighters say the boy was unharmed.