3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash

Saturday night, it started at a T-Mobile on McDade Boulevard, a report of an armed robbery. The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk, and from there a police chase led to injured officers.Three juveniles with hands cuffed behind their back, surrounded by officers from Philadelphia, Collingdale, Darby Township, Sharon Hill. Officers searched the back alleyways near 70th and Greenway in Southwest Philadephia.Flashlights shining and looking for a gun that was allegedly used in an earlier robbery of a T-Mobile store on McDade Boulevard in Collingdale.The night ended with suspects in custody but not without drama.During the pursuit of the suspects - that police believe were driving a stolen car, two officers from Darby Township collided on Lindbergh Boulevard and 80th Street., leaving debris strewn across the road. Airbags in both police cruisers deployed on impact.Police say the two officers injured refused medical attention.Collingdale police have been inside the store interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance.-----