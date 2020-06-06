30-year-old man shot dead in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Kensington section Friday.

The shooting happened at just before 8:30 p.m. on Lee and East Clearfield Streets.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot once in the left side.

The victim, whose identity is unknown was pronounced dead at the scene officials say.

No word of any weapon recovered from the scene. There have been no arrests made at this time.
