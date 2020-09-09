3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J.

EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit near Freehold, New Jersey early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake, which began around 2 a.m., is not reported to have caused any serious damage or injuries.

Several social media users across the state reported feeling vibrations, some even thought there was an explosion.

EMBED More News Videos

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Monmouth County, N.J.



The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold.

The 2 a.m. temblor was felt "in much of central New Jersey," according to the National Weather Service.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has details on the 3.1 magnitutde temblor felt in many parts of the Tri-State early Wednesday morning.



Shaking and loud bangs were reported, but no injuries or immediately known damage.

Social media, mostly from central New Jersey residents, reported they thought something hit the house or a low flying plane.



The earthquake, although small, is also relatively uncommon in the region. A 2.7 earthquake was reported in Bernardsville, New Jersey in 2015.

The Greater Delaware Valley region felt tremors after a 4.1 magnitude quake struck near Dover, Delaware back in December 2017.

And on Aug 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in the tri-state area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyearthquakenew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor: City is assessing all options for encampment situation
Pennsylvania AG investigating robocalls 'intimidating' voters
Durst Organization, not the 76ers, selected for Penn's Landing project
Census response rate among Latinos across region are alarmingly low
Police shoot 13-year-old with autism; Mother says he was unarmed
Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid wildfires
AccuWeather: Downpour and flood threat Thursday
Show More
3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Freehold, New Jersey
Mother, 3 children found in Kensington fire killed by CO poisoning
Dance teacher charged with sexual assault of student
The pressure is on Wentz to win in 2020
Woman dead following barricade incident in Hunting Park
More TOP STORIES News