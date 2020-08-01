32-year-old man shot dead in the city's Cedarbrook section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Friday in Cedarbrook that left a man dead.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 8400 hundred block of Williams Avenue.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and right leg.

The man whose identity remains unknown was taken to Einstein Hospital where he died a short time later.

No weapon was recovered police say. No arrests have been made at this time.
