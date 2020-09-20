PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just around 10:40 p.m. on the 4800 block of Wyalusing Avenue.
Officials say a 34-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was found unresponsive in a parking lot.
He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far no word yet of any arrests or motives.
34-year-old man dead after gunshot wound to the chest: Police
