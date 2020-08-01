34-year-old man dead, shot six times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Saturday.The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 2000 hundred block of North Marshall Street.Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and four times in the left thigh.The man whose identity remains unknown was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.No weapons have been recovered. No arrests have been made.