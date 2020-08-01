34-year-old man dead, shot six times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Saturday.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 2000 hundred block of North Marshall Street.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and four times in the left thigh.
The man whose identity remains unknown was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No weapons have been recovered. No arrests have been made.
