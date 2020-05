11 Philadelphia City Council members issue apology on 35th anniversary of MOVE bombing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been 35 years since one of the darkest days in Philadelphia history. The MOVE bombing carried out by police claimed 11 lives, and continues to be a source of controversy for the city.May 13, 1985, continues to haunt the city of Philadelphia. It's the day police dropped a bomb on a house along Osage Avenue, occupied by members of a radical group called MOVE. Eleven people were killed, including five children. Two city blocks were burned and 61 homes were destroyed.The largely African American community did not want MOVE in their neighborhood. Many complained about trash around the group's home, confrontations and obscene political messages from a bullhorn. An order to evict them turned into a violent episode that is a dark day in the city's history. Tensions erupted, there was a standoff with police and officers eventually dropped a bomb on the compound.MOVE member, Janine Africa, says her son died in the fire."My son, little Phil, was in the house he was only 12 years old," said Africa.During the bombing, Africa was serving prison time for a 1978 confrontation that her group had with police, which resulted in the death of an officer. She was released from prison in 2019.Thirty-five years ago, Wilson Goode was mayor of Philadelphia. He has since apologized several times for the bombing. On this 35th anniversary, he called on current city leaders to apologize again. Goode declined an interview and referred Action News to his article in the Guardian newspaper. "Show us. What good is an apology without the action behind it. Show us that you are sorry and that you never want something like this to happen again," said Africa.Mayor Jim Kenney says there is no plans for the city to apologize."I think the most important thing about this issue is our administration's response to rebuilding that neighborhood. From 1986 on, there was a series of debacle when it came to redoing those houses and we are almost done now," said Kenney.Eleven members of Philadelphia City Council have called to make May 13 an annual day of reflection.In a statement, they said in part, "Today, on the 35th anniversary of the MOVE bombing - a brutal attack carried out by the City of Philadelphia on its own citizens - we offer an apology for the decisions that led to this tragic event and announce our intent to introduce a formal resolution to this effect later this year. We call upon the City of Philadelphia to declare May 13th an annual day of reflection, observation, and recommitment to the principle that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Additionally, we call on all people of the City of Philadelphia to work toward eliminating racial prejudices, injustices, and discrimination from our society.""We don't want money or museums or anything like that. We want to be left alone and for this city to acknowledge that MOVE is not guilty of any crimes," said Africa.Former Mayor Goode says this event will remain on his conscience for the rest of his life.